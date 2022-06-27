Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
June 26, 2022 10:14 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Russian officials in occupied Crimea claimed that on June 26, Ukraine's Armed Forces hit for the second time in a week the oil drilling rigs of Ukraine’s Chornomornaftogaz enterprise, a subsidiary of Ukraine's state-owned oil and gas company Naftogaz, Russian state-controlled media TASS reported. The rigs were seized by Russia after the Crimean annexation in 2014.

