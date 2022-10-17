Russian official accuses Ukraine of hitting Crimea Bridge.
October 8, 2022 9:35 am
Vladimir Konstantinov, the head of Crimea's Russian-installed illegal "parliament", claimed that the damage was "insignificant", and the bridge would be repaired soon. The statement contradicts videos and photos on social media that show significant damage. Ukrainian media reported an explosion at the Crimea Bridge, which links the Russian-occupied peninsula with Russia via the Kerch Strait, at around 6 a.m. on Oct. 8.
