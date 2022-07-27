Official: Russian occupiers in Mariupol plan to demolish 35 apartment buildings, leaving residents homeless
This item is part of our running news digest
July 22, 2022 12:02 am
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
Petro Andriushchenko, an aide to the mayor of Mariupol before Russia's occupation, said that by winter Russian occupiers plan to dismantle 35 apartment buildings, destroying about 3,700 apartments and leaving about 8,000 people de facto homeless. According to preliminary estimates, at least 1,500 of those who will lose their homes remain in the city.