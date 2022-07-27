Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
July 22, 2022
Petro Andriushchenko, an aide to the mayor of Mariupol before Russia's occupation, said that by winter Russian occupiers plan to dismantle 35 apartment buildings, destroying about 3,700 apartments and leaving about 8,000 people de facto homeless. According to preliminary estimates, at least 1,500 of those who will lose their homes remain in the city.

