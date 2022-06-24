Local official: Russian occupiers dump victims of Mariupol Drama Theater attack in mass grave.
This item is part of our running news digest
April 23, 2022 12:51 pm
According to the advisor to Mariupol mayor Petro Andriushchenko, Russian occupiers are clearing debris at the theater that they bombed on March 16. The official said that Russians take dead bodies to the nearby Manhush village. Local authorities previously reported discovering a mass grave in Manhush where they estimate 3,000-9,000 Mariupol residents could be buried.