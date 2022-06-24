Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
April 23, 2022 12:51 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
According to the advisor to Mariupol mayor Petro Andriushchenko, Russian occupiers are clearing debris at the theater that they bombed on March 16. The official said that Russians take dead bodies to the nearby Manhush village. Local authorities previously reported discovering a mass grave in Manhush where they estimate 3,000-9,000 Mariupol residents could be buried.  

