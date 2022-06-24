Russian occupiers and collaborators instate regime-friendly authorities in Enerhodar, Zaporozhzhia Region.
This item is part of our running news digest
April 7, 2022 2:23 am
According to Energoatom, Ukraine’s state nuclear energy сompany, Andriy Shevchyk, a deputy of the Energodar city council, was chosen as head of city administration and by an illegal order dismissed the elected mayor, Dmytro Orlov, from his position. Energoatom emphasized that these moves are considered illegal and hold no legal bearing.