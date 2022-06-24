Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalRussian occupiers and collaborators instate regime-friendly authorities in Enerhodar, Zaporozhzhia Region.

April 7, 2022 2:23 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
According to Energoatom, Ukraine’s state nuclear energy сompany, Andriy Shevchyk, a deputy of the Energodar city council, was chosen as head of city administration and by an illegal order dismissed the elected mayor, Dmytro Orlov, from his position. Energoatom emphasized that these moves are considered illegal and hold no legal bearing.

