externalRussian military shells Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

This item is part of our running news digest

July 19, 2022 7:10 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
According to Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Valentyn Reznichenko, Russian troops shelled the city of Nikopol and the town of Zelenodolsk on July 19. No casualties were reported.  

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

