Russian military shells Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.
July 19, 2022 7:10 pm
According to Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Valentyn Reznichenko, Russian troops shelled the city of Nikopol and the town of Zelenodolsk on July 19. No casualties were reported.
