Russian military reportedly steal 'all valuable exhibits' from Mariupol museums.

July 7, 2022
According to the Mariupol City Council, the Russian troops occupying the city robbed the city museums, taking everything valuable, including original paintings by artists Arkhip Kuindzhi and Ivan Aivazovsky, and "unique" icons. "It's exactly how the Nazi invaders acted 75 years ago," the city council said in a statement.

