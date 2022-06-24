Russian media Meduza: Kremlin's proxies in eastern Ukraine plan 'referendum' to integrate into Russia.
April 27, 2022 8:09 pm
According to undisclosed sources of Russian independent news outlet Meduza, the Kremlin is also planning a staged referendum in Kherson Oblast to proclaim its independence from Ukraine. The referendums are expected to take place on May 14-15, however, the dates may be pushed back as they have been before due to Russian forces' failures to advance.