Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerFriday, June 24, 2022

externalRussian media Meduza: Kremlin's proxies in eastern Ukraine plan 'referendum' to integrate into Russia.

This item is part of our running news digest

April 27, 2022 8:09 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

According to undisclosed sources of Russian independent news outlet Meduza, the Kremlin is also planning a staged referendum in Kherson Oblast to proclaim its independence from Ukraine. The referendums are expected to take place on May 14-15, however, the dates may be pushed back as they have been before due to Russian forces' failures to advance.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok