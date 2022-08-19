Russian media: Macron calls Putin for the first time since May, discusses situation at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant
August 19, 2022 5:17 pm
According to the Russian state-controlled news agency Ria Novosti, French President Emmanuel Macron urged his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to allow the proposed mission of the International Atomic Energy Agency to visit the nuclear plant in the Russian-occupied town of Enerhodar. Putin reportedly expressed his will to cooperate. Russia seized control of the Zaporizhzhia plant in March and is using the site as a military base to launch attacks on Ukraine.