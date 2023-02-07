Russian forces shell Sumy Oblast on Feb. 6
February 7, 2023 1:51 am
Russian troops fired on the communities of Krasnopillia, Seredyna Buda and Hluhiv using mortars and artillery, the Sumy Oblast military administration reported on Feb. 6.
No casualties or damages were reported.
Located on Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia, Sumy Oblast is the target of daily Russian shelling and frequent missile strikes.
