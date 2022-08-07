Russian forces destroy settlements near front lines in Kherson Oblast
August 7, 2022 6:21 pm
According to the Kherson Oblast Military Administration, the situation in the occupied southern region remains steadily tense, with active hostilities ongoing. Russia also plans to issue new license plates to residents of Kherson Oblast, the administration said. Russia has been moving its troops toward Ukraine's south as Ukraine prepares for a counteroffensive in the region.