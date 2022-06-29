Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalRussia attacks Sumy Oblast with missiles, artillery, killing 2.

June 29, 2022 3:26 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Early on June 28, Russian forces launched a massive missile attack firing close to 20 missiles from helicopters that targeted Kransopillia and Myropillia communities, Sumy Oblast Governor Dmytro Zhyvytskyi reported. Later, they reportedly fired from Grad multiple rocket launcher at various settlements in the region. Two people were killed and three wounded in the attack. 

