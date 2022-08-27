Russian attacks have destroyed 10,000 civilian sites in Mykolaiv Oblast.
August 27, 2022 5:56 pm
According to the Mykolaiv Oblast Military Administration, the destroyed sites include 6,466 houses and apartment buildings, 331 educational institutions, 117 industrial enterprises, 67 medical facilities. The administration added that works are underway in Mykolaiv Oblast to restore gas and electricity supply in settlements that have lost it as a result of the attacks. As of Aug. 27, 6,355 households in the region remain without gas supply.
