externalRussia strikes Kharkiv region 56 times on April 22.

This item is part of our running news digest

April 23, 2022 2:26 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
As a result of the strikes, two civilians were killed and 19 injured, according to the Kharkiv regional military administration.

