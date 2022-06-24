Russia strikes Kharkiv region 56 times on April 22.
This item is part of our running news digest
April 23, 2022 2:26 am
As a result of the strikes, two civilians were killed and 19 injured, according to the Kharkiv regional military administration.
This item is part of our running news digest
As a result of the strikes, two civilians were killed and 19 injured, according to the Kharkiv regional military administration.
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.