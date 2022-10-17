Russia shells Kryvyi Rih District in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.
September 19, 2022 7:23 pm
The district was shelled with Smerch multiple rocket launchers but there were no casualties, according to Oleksandr Vilkul, the head of the Kryvyi Rih military administration. Russia has repeatedly targeted critical infrastructure in Kyryvi Rih. An earlier attack on a local dam on Sept. 14 had caused the flooding of over 100 homes.
