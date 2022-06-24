Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalRussia shells Kirovohrad Oblast, strikes airport at Oleksandriia.

April 16, 2022 3:46 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Mayor of Oleksandriia Serhiy Kuzmenko reported on April 15 that emergency operations are underway.

