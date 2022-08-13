Russia says US recognizing it as state sponsor of terrorism would be ‘point of no return’
This item is part of our running news digest
August 13, 2022 10:09 am
Russian diplomat Alexander Darchiev told the Russian state-controlled media TASS that recognizing Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism would lead to “the most serious collateral damage to the bilateral diplomatic relations,” adding that Russia might lower the level of or even cut diplomatic relations with the U.S.