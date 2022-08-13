Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalRussia says US recognizing it as state sponsor of terrorism would be ‘point of no return’

This item is part of our running news digest

August 13, 2022 10:09 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Russian diplomat Alexander Darchiev told the Russian state-controlled media TASS that recognizing Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism would lead to “the most serious collateral damage to the bilateral diplomatic relations,” adding that Russia might lower the level of or even cut diplomatic relations with the U.S.

