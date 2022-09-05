Russia says it won't resume gas supplies to Europe until sanctions are lifted
September 5, 2022 2:47 pm
Blaming sanctions imposed by the West for its operational failure to deliver gas to Europe through the key Nord Stream 1 pipeline, Russian President Vladimir Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Sept. 5 that Russia's gas monopoly Gazprom will only resume the flows once they are lifted.
