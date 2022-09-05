Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
This item is part of our running news digest

September 5, 2022
Blaming sanctions imposed by the West for its operational failure to deliver gas to Europe through the key Nord Stream 1 pipeline, Russian President Vladimir Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Sept. 5 that Russia's gas monopoly Gazprom will only resume the flows once they are lifted.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
