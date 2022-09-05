Russia says 2 of its embassy staff were among the killed in Kabul's suicide bombing
September 5, 2022
The Russian Foreign Ministry said on Sept. 5 that a suicide bombing outside its embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan, killed two unidentified members of the embassy staff. The Washington Post reported, citing Afghan and Russian officials, that a suicide bomber blew himself up, killing a Russian top diplomat, a Russian security guard, and four Afghans who were likely in the crowd outside the consular office waiting to hear about visas.
