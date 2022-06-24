Russia plans to "retrain" teachers from temporarily occupied territories at special camps.
April 18, 2022 1:20 am
Ukraine's Center for Counteracting Disinformation reported that the self-proclaimed head of the temporarily occupied Crimea, Serhiy Aksyonov, announced the establishment of summer "retraining camps" on the territory of the temporarily occupied peninsula for teachers from Kherson, Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia Oblasts. Reportedly, Ukrainian children will also be forced to take Russian language classes.