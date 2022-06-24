Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalRussia plans to "retrain" teachers from temporarily occupied territories at special camps.

April 18, 2022 1:20 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Ukraine's Center for Counteracting Disinformation reported that the self-proclaimed head of the temporarily occupied Crimea, Serhiy Aksyonov, announced the establishment of summer "retraining camps" on the territory of the temporarily occupied peninsula for teachers from Kherson, Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia Oblasts. Reportedly, Ukrainian children will also be forced to take Russian language classes.

