Russia loses UN aviation council seat.
This item is part of our running news digest
October 2, 2022 3:29 pm
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
Russia failed to win enough votes to remain in the governing council of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), according to the voting results. Russia was 86 votes short of being re-elected, Reuters reported.
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.