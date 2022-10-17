Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalRussia loses UN aviation council seat.

October 2, 2022 3:29 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Russia failed to win enough votes to remain in the governing council of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), according to the voting results. Russia was 86 votes short of being re-elected, Reuters reported.

