Russia launches rocket attacks on Poltava, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk, Mykolaiv oblasts overnight.
April 16, 2022 10:22 am
Shelling also took place during the night in Kherson, Kharkiv, Luhansk and Donetsk Oblasts, according to local governors. An "economic infrastructure site" was hit in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast and Poltava Oblast, while Moscow forces targeted an infrastructure site in Kirovohrad Oblast and Mykolaiv Oblast. Deaths and injuries have been reported.