externalRussia launches rocket attacks on Poltava, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk, Mykolaiv oblasts overnight.

This item is part of our running news digest

April 16, 2022 10:22 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Shelling also took place during the night in Kherson, Kharkiv, Luhansk and Donetsk Oblasts, according to local governors. An "economic infrastructure site" was hit in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast and Poltava Oblast, while Moscow forces targeted an infrastructure site in Kirovohrad Oblast and Mykolaiv Oblast. Deaths and injuries have been reported.

