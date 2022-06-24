Russia launches 60 cyberattacks against Ukraine in one week.
March 26, 2022 6:14 am
Deputy Head of the State Special Communications Service of Ukraine Viktor Zhora said on Telegram on March 26 that, between March 15- 22, Russia conducted 60 cyberattacks against Ukraine's critical infrastructure and government organizations. He noted that most were either unsuccessful, did not affect the operation of critical infrastructure, and were not as “serious” as those conducted earlier this year.