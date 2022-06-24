Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalRussia launches 60 cyberattacks against Ukraine in one week.

This item is part of our running news digest

March 26, 2022 6:14 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Deputy Head of the State Special Communications Service of Ukraine Viktor Zhora said on Telegram on March 26 that, between March 15- 22, Russia conducted 60 cyberattacks against Ukraine's critical infrastructure and government organizations. He noted that most were either unsuccessful, did not affect the operation of critical infrastructure, and were not as “serious” as those conducted earlier this year.

