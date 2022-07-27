Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalRussia launched 13 missiles on Odesa Oblast on July 26

July 26, 2022 3:51 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
According to Yuriy Ihnat, the spokesman for Ukraine's Air Force Command, the missiles were launched by the Su-35, Su-30, Su-22, and M-30 aircraft from the Black Sea. The Operational Command “South” earlier reported that Russia launched "a massive" missile strike on Ukraine's south on the morning of July 26, hitting the coastline in Odesa Oblast among other areas.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
