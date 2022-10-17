Russia kills 23 civilians, injures 28 in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.
September 30, 2022 9:55 am
On the morning of Sept. 30, Russian troops launched a missile attack on a line of civilian cars on the way out of the regional center, according to Zaporizhzhia Oblast Governor Oleksandr Starukh.
“People stood in line to enter the temporarily occupied territory, to pick up their relatives, to bring aid,” said Starukh.
The rescue operation is ongoing.
