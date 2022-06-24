Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalRussia imposes retaliatory sanctions on 61 US officials, businesspeople.

June 7, 2022 3:55 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Russia’s Foreign Ministry made the announcement on June 6, citing “ever-expanding U.S. sanctions on Russian political and public figures, as well as representatives of domestic businesses” as justification for its decision. Those sanctioned include U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, as well as U.S. heads of defense and media industries, such as Edward Bastian, chief executive of Delta Air Lines, and Jeffrey Sprecher, chairman of the New York Stock Exchange. Sanctioned individuals are prohibited from entering Russia.

