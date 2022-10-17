Russia hits infrastructure facility in Odesa
This item is part of our running news digest
October 17, 2022 11:13 am
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
Ukraine's Operational Command "South" reported that Russia launched a Kh-59 missile from an Su-35 aircraft coming from the Black Sea on Oct. 17. No casualties have been reported yet.
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.