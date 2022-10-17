Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
This item is part of our running news digest

October 17, 2022
Ukraine's Operational Command "South" reported that Russia launched a Kh-59 missile from an Su-35 aircraft coming from the Black Sea on Oct. 17. No casualties have been reported yet.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
