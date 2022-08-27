Russia has returned bodies of 541 fallen Ukrainian soldiers to Ukraine.
This item is part of our running news digest
August 27, 2022 6:57 pm
Oleg Kotenko, Commissioner for Missing Persons in Special Circumstances, said that 428 bodies were brought from Mariupol, of which more than 300 were defenders of Azovstal. He said that the International Committee of the Red Cross has been the mediator in the talks with Russia on returning the bodies.
