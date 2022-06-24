Russia forces Soviet-style Victory Day 'celebrations' in occupied Ukrainian cities.
This item is part of our running news digest
May 9, 2022 12:52 pm
Russian state-controlled RIA Novosti news agency reported that Russia held “festivities” in occupied Kherson and Skadovsk. People were gathered in central areas of the cities and given Soviet red flags to march. Limited victory day events were held in occupied Enerhodar, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, and bombed-out Mariupol, over 95% of which is controlled by Russia.