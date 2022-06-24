Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalRussia forces Soviet-style Victory Day 'celebrations' in occupied Ukrainian cities.

May 9, 2022 12:52 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Russian state-controlled RIA Novosti news agency reported that Russia held “festivities” in occupied Kherson and Skadovsk. People were gathered in central areas of the cities and given Soviet red flags to march. Limited victory day events were held in occupied Enerhodar, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, and bombed-out Mariupol, over 95% of which is controlled by Russia.

