Friday, June 24, 2022

externalRussia fires missiles at Khortytsia Island in Zaporizhzhia.

This item is part of our running news digest

April 22, 2022 4:34 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
According to the regional military administration, eight civilians were injured as a result of attacks.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
