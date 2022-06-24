Russia fires missiles at Khortytsia Island in Zaporizhzhia.
This item is part of our running news digest
April 22, 2022 4:34 am
According to the regional military administration, eight civilians were injured as a result of attacks.
This item is part of our running news digest
According to the regional military administration, eight civilians were injured as a result of attacks.
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.