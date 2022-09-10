Russia fires missiles at Dnipropetrovsk Oblast overnight
This item is part of our running news digest
September 10, 2022 9:46 am
Two Kh-59 cruise missiles were fired at the city of Dnipro, one of which was shot down while the other hit a commercial area without casualties, according to Mykola Lukashuk, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Council. A farm in Synelnykove District was also targeted by S-300 missiles, he added. No casualties have been reported.
