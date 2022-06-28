Mayor: Russia fires cluster munitions at Mykolaiv.
June 28, 2022 3:53 am
Mykolaiv Mayor Oleksandr Sienkevych reported that Russia used the Uragan multiple rocket launcher to fire at the city late on June 27. There are currently no reported casualties, however, several residential buildings and a car were damaged. The mayor added that some cluster munitions fragments were found near a public transport stop.