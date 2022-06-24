Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerFriday, June 24, 2022

externalRussia fires 7 missiles at Dnipro overnight, destroys infrastructure site.

This item is part of our running news digest

April 10, 2022 10:27 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Air raid sirens went off almost every hour in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast and its regional capital city. According to Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Valentyn Reznichenko, the Russian attack destroyed an unnamed infrastructure site in Dnipro, leaving one person injured. Russian missile also hit an industrial facility in Pavlograd and a farm building caught fire in Dnipro district, Reznichenko reported on April 10.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok