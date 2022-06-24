Russia fires 7 missiles at Dnipro overnight, destroys infrastructure site.
April 10, 2022 10:27 am
Air raid sirens went off almost every hour in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast and its regional capital city. According to Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Valentyn Reznichenko, the Russian attack destroyed an unnamed infrastructure site in Dnipro, leaving one person injured. Russian missile also hit an industrial facility in Pavlograd and a farm building caught fire in Dnipro district, Reznichenko reported on April 10.