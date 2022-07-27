Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
July 18, 2022 4:47 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
A Moscow court imposed a fine of 21.77 billion rubles ($382 million) on Google for repeated failure to remove “information prohibited in Russia” from YouTube. Earlier in June, Google’s local subsidiary in Russia filed for bankruptcy after authorities froze its local bank account related to fines against YouTube.

