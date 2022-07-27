Russia fines Google $382 million for not removing content banned in Russia
July 18, 2022 4:47 pm
A Moscow court imposed a fine of 21.77 billion rubles ($382 million) on Google for repeated failure to remove “information prohibited in Russia” from YouTube. Earlier in June, Google’s local subsidiary in Russia filed for bankruptcy after authorities froze its local bank account related to fines against YouTube.