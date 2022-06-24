Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalRussia counts on sanctions help from China.

March 13, 2022 9:50 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Despite the U.S. warning Beijing against helping Moscow to evade sanctions over Ukraine, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said his country is banking on that lifeline to withstand unprecedented Western sanctions. He noted that the sanctions had deprived Moscow of access to $300 billion of $640 billion in gold and foreign exchange reserves, and added that the West is exerting pressure on China to shut off more.

