According to the Russian state-controlled news agency RIA Novosti, the Investigative Committee of Russia said it was investigating the murder of Oleksiy Kovaliov, a former Ukrainian lawmaker from President Volodymyr Zelensky's Servant of the People party. According to Ukraine's military intelligence, Kovaliov cooperated with Russian troops in the occupied Kherson Oblast and was blown up in his car on June 22 but survived the attack. Russia's Investigative Committee said that Kovaliov died from a gunshot at his residence on Aug. 28.