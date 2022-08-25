Russia confirms deadly Aug. 24 strike on train station
This item is part of our running news digest
August 25, 2022 8:12 pm
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Russian Defense Ministry claimed to have killed over 200 Ukrainian military personnel as a result of the Iskander missile strike on the railway station in Chaplyne, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. However, Kyiv earlier reported that Russia's Aug. 24 attacks on Chaplyne's train station and residential areas killed 25 people, including two children.
The Independence Day they said we wouldn’t be celebrating
Today marks six months of Russia's full-scale invasion and 31 years of Ukrainian independence. Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to defend their independence. Join our fight.