externalRussia confirms deadly Aug. 24 strike on train station

August 25, 2022 8:12 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Russian Defense Ministry claimed to have killed over 200 Ukrainian military personnel as a result of the Iskander missile strike on the railway station in Chaplyne, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. However, Kyiv earlier reported that Russia's Aug. 24 attacks on Chaplyne's train station and residential areas killed 25 people, including two children.

