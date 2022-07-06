Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerWednesday, July 6, 2022

externalRussia claims Turkey hasn't detained grain ship.

This item is part of our running news digest

July 6, 2022 6:10 pm
Share:

Alexei Zaitsev, a spokesman for Russia's Foreign Ministry, denied the reports that the Russian-flagged cargo ship Zhibek Zholy had been detained in Turkey on suspicion of carrying stolen Ukrainian grain. He claimed that the ship was "undergoing standard procedures". Vasyl Bondar, the Ukrainian ambassador to Turkey, said on July 3 that Turkish customs authorities had detained the ship after Ukraine requested it. Reuters reported, citing an anonymous senior Turkish official, that Turkey had halted the cargo ship and is investigating Ukraine's claim that the vessel carried stolen grain. 

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST

Join our community

Support Ukraine's independent
journalism in its darkest hour

Support Us

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok