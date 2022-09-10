Igor Konashenkov, a spokesman for Russia's Defense Ministry, said on Sept. 10 that Russia had transferred troops from Balakliya and Izium in Kharkiv Oblast to Donetsk Oblast. He claimed that the aim of the withdrawal was to achieve the main aim of Russia's so-called "special military operation" - the capture of the entire Donbas. The statement came after Ukrainian forces regained control over Balakliya, Izyum, and Kupiansk as part of a Ukrainian counter-offensive.