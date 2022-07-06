Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
July 6, 2022
According to the Russian state-controlled news agency Interfax, a Russian court has closed the Caspian Pipeline Consortium terminal for 30 days under alleged technical issues. The terminal is Kazakhstan's main exit point for Kazakh oil. Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev recently called Kremlin proxies in Donbas quasi-states, saying that Kazakhstan won't recognize their independence, which is pushed by Moscow.

