Russia blocks Kazakhstan's oil transit to Europe
July 6, 2022 11:10 am
According to the Russian state-controlled news agency Interfax, a Russian court has closed the Caspian Pipeline Consortium terminal for 30 days under alleged technical issues. The terminal is Kazakhstan's main exit point for Kazakh oil. Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev recently called Kremlin proxies in Donbas quasi-states, saying that Kazakhstan won't recognize their independence, which is pushed by Moscow.