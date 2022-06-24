Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerFriday, June 24, 2022

externalRussia attacks Luhansk Oblast with artillery and air strikes, destroys civilian infrastructure

This item is part of our running news digest

June 3, 2022 10:08 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Russia’s recent attacks destroyed dozens of buildings in towns across Luhansk Oblast, including the infrastructure and four cars of a fire station in the city of Lysychansk, Luhansk Oblast Governor Serhiy Haidai reported on June 3. According to Oleksandr Zaika, the head of the Lysychansk military administration, 60% of all infrastructure and residential buildings in the city are destroyed.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok