Russia attacks Luhansk Oblast with artillery and air strikes, destroys civilian infrastructure
This item is part of our running news digest
June 3, 2022 10:08 am
Russia’s recent attacks destroyed dozens of buildings in towns across Luhansk Oblast, including the infrastructure and four cars of a fire station in the city of Lysychansk, Luhansk Oblast Governor Serhiy Haidai reported on June 3. According to Oleksandr Zaika, the head of the Lysychansk military administration, 60% of all infrastructure and residential buildings in the city are destroyed.