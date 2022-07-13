Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalRussia admits tourists not coming to occupied Crimea this year.

This item is part of our running news digest

July 13, 2022 8:10 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
According to Serhiy Aksyonov, a Russia-installed leader in the occupied Crimea, the flow of tourists in June deсreased by 40% compared with the same month previous year. Aksyonov also claimed that next year, the sea resorts in the parts of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia oblasts that Russia currently occupied will be open for tourists. Meanwhile, Ukrainian authorities say that President Volodymyr Zelensky wants the military to reclaim the occupied territories in southern Ukraine.

