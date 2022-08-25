Reznikov expects "good news from front lines" before end of 2022.
August 25, 2022 11:43 am
Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said he couldn't predict when the war would end, but added that “Today, we have a chance to win sooner and cheaper in terms of Ukrainian losses, thanks to the alliance with our partners.”
