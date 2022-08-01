Ukraine's Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov thanked the U.S. administration for the new batch of the high-precision rocket launchers. "We have proven to be smart operators of this weapon. The sound of the HIMARS volley has become a top hit of this summer at the front lines!" he tweeted. As of July 25, Ukrainian Armed Forces used HIMARS to destroy about 50 Russian ammunition depots in Ukraine, according to Reznikov.