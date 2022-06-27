Reuters: Zelensky asks G7 leaders for air defense, tough sanctions on Russia
June 27, 2022 1:44 pm
President Volodymyr Zelensky asked for anti-aircraft defense systems, heavier sanctions on Russia, and security guarantees to G7 leaders gathered in Germany on June 27 for the G7 summit, according to a Reuters undisclosed source. He also asked for help to export grain from Ukraine and for reconstruction aid, Reuters reported.