Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerSaturday, August 6, 2022

externalReuters: US preparing new $1 billion military package for Ukraine

This item is part of our running news digest

August 5, 2022 11:46 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Reuters reported, citing three unnamed officials familiar with the matter, that the package, the largest so far, is expected to be announced on Aug. 8 and will include munitions for HIMARS multiple rocket launchers, NASAMS surface-to-air missile system ammunition, and 50 tracked armored personnel carriers. The new package will add to the $8.8 billion in military support the U.S. has already provided to Ukraine since Feb. 24. 

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

Join our community

Support Ukraine's independent
journalism in its darkest hour

Support Us

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok