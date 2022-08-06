Reuters reported, citing three unnamed officials familiar with the matter, that the package, the largest so far, is expected to be announced on Aug. 8 and will include munitions for HIMARS multiple rocket launchers, NASAMS surface-to-air missile system ammunition, and 50 tracked armored personnel carriers. The new package will add to the $8.8 billion in military support the U.S. has already provided to Ukraine since Feb. 24.