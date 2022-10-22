Reuters: UK, France, Germany urge UN to investigate Russia's use of Iranian-made drones.
This item is part of our running news digest
October 21, 2022 11:09 pm
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
According to a letter signed by the countries' U.N. envoys, Russia's use of Shahed-136 kamikaze drones in the war against Ukraine violates a UN Security Council resolution approving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal. Under the deal, Iran scaled down its nuclear program to get relief from economic sanctions.
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.