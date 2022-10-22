Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
UK, France, Germany urge UN to investigate Russia's use of Iranian-made drones.

October 21, 2022
According to a letter signed by the countries' U.N. envoys, Russia's use of Shahed-136 kamikaze drones in the war against Ukraine violates a UN Security Council resolution approving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal. Under the deal, Iran scaled down its nuclear program to get relief from economic sanctions. 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
