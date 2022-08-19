Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerFriday, August 19, 2022

externalReuters: Sources say Biden administration prepares $800 million in security aid

This item is part of our running news digest

August 19, 2022 4:10 am
Share:

U.S. President Joe Biden will likely provide the assistance using Presidential Drawdown Authority, three sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Aug. 18. The sources also said “that an announcement could slip into next week, cautioning that weapons packages can change in value before they are announced.” It is not yet clear what weaponry will be included in the package. The White House didn't comment on the matter. 

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST

Join our community

Support Ukraine's independent
journalism in its darkest hour

Support Us

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok