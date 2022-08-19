Reuters: Sources say Biden administration prepares $800 million in security aid
This item is part of our running news digest
August 19, 2022 4:10 am
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
U.S. President Joe Biden will likely provide the assistance using Presidential Drawdown Authority, three sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Aug. 18. The sources also said “that an announcement could slip into next week, cautioning that weapons packages can change in value before they are announced.” It is not yet clear what weaponry will be included in the package. The White House didn't comment on the matter.