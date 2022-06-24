Reuters: Shmyhal, top Ukrainian finance officials to visit Washington.
April 16, 2022 4:16 am
Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, alongside finance minister Serhiy Marchenko and National Bank governor Kyrylo Shevchenko, will attend the spring meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank next week. According to unnamed sources familiar with the plans, discussions will focus on Ukraine's physical and economic damage due to the war, as well as the continued functioning of Ukraine’s banking and financial sectors.