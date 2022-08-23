The new promises by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz were reported by Reuters, which cited an anonymous source familiar with the matter. The arms supplies are expected to include three Iris-T air defense systems, a dozen armored recovery vehicles, 20 rocket launchers, precision ammunition, and anti-drone systems, according to the report. Germany has promised to supply Iris-T systems for months but so far they have not arrived. Scholz had been previously accused of delaying and blocking arms supplies to Ukraine.