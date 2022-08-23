Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerTuesday, August 23, 2022

externalReuters: Scholz promises to send arms worth 500 million euros to Ukraine.

This item is part of our running news digest

August 23, 2022 10:27 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

The new promises by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz were reported by Reuters, which cited an anonymous source familiar with the matter. The arms supplies are expected to include three Iris-T air defense systems, a dozen armored recovery vehicles, 20 rocket launchers, precision ammunition, and anti-drone systems, according to the report. Germany has promised to supply Iris-T systems for months but so far they have not arrived. Scholz had been previously accused of delaying and blocking arms supplies to Ukraine.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

Join our community

Support Ukraine's independent
journalism in its darkest hour

Support Us

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok